Taylor Swift Boosts NFL TV Ratings As Rumours Swirl She’s Dating Travis Kelce

The Taylor Swift Effect has proven to be very effective on the NFL after the Kansas City Chiefs and New York Jets game scored the second-highest viewership since the Super Bowl.

The game averaged 27 million viewers across all platforms and saw a huge spike in female viewers. According to NBC, viewing among girls aged 12-17 grew 53 per cent on Sunday. Women aged 18-24 grew by 24 per cent, while women over 35 grew by 34 per cent.

This is no doubt due to the rumours and speculation that Taylor Swift is dating Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce after the Cruel Summer singer was seen in Kelce’s suite during the Chiefs game against the Chicago Bears.

They were later seen leaving Arrowhead Stadium in a convertible together.

Not only has Taylor Swift caused a spike in viewership, but sales of Kelce’s jersey also jumped by a whopping 400 per cent.

Shark Tank businessman Mark Cuban even joked about Taylor Swift breaking up with her rumoured boyfriend and dating one of the players from his team, the Dallas Mavericks.

“Taylor, sorry if you’re listening Travis. Break up with him, I got a bunch of good-looking single guys that play for the Dallas Mavericks. I got you,” he said in an interview with ESPN’s First Take.

Kelce was quick to reply, sharing on X, “Just sign me to a ten day!” with the sunglasses smiley emoji.

