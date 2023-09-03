Target To Begin Selling Kmart Anko Products In 2024

The cult favourite brand will be rolled out in Target stores in a bid to boost sales in the home and general merchandise departments.

The news came as parent company Wesfarmers released its annual results on Friday, showing The Kmart Group, which includes Target, had seen a 22 per cent sales growth in the past year.

The results statement said Wesfarmers intends to introduce "select Anko ranges across hard home and general merchandise into Target".

Wesfarmers confirmed that although Target trades well in apparel, it could stand to gain traction in home and toys.

Anko, which stands for ‘A New Kind Of’, is well loved among Kmart regulars and was recently expanded into Canada where it is sold through the retailer Zellers.

The annual results come a month after it was announced that Target and Kmart operations would be merging.