Suspect Arrested After Shooting In Netherlands University Medical Centre Leaves 3 Dead

Police have arrested a suspected student gunman after he opened fire on a university medical centre and a nearby home in Rotterdam on Thursday, leaving 3 people dead.

The motive behind the attack is unclear, with the 32-year-old suspect first entering the home of a 39-year-old woman living in the neighbourhood. 

The attacker fatally shot the woman and seriously wounded her 14-year-old daughter, who later died as a result of her injuries. 

The gunman then entered the Erasmus University Medical Center, where he was a student, and shot dead a 46-year-old teacher. 

The man also reportedly started fires at both addresses.

Police arrested the suspect near the hospital's helipad, where he was dressed in camouflage and wearing a bulletproof vest. 

Rotterdam's chief prosecutor told the press that the man was known to law enforcement and had previously been convicted on animal abuse charges in 2021.

