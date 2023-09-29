Suspect Arrested After Shooting In Netherlands University Medical Centre Leaves 3 Dead

The motive behind the attack is unclear, with the 32-year-old suspect first entering the home of a 39-year-old woman living in the neighbourhood.

The attacker fatally shot the woman and seriously wounded her 14-year-old daughter, who later died as a result of her injuries.

The gunman then entered the Erasmus University Medical Center, where he was a student, and shot dead a 46-year-old teacher.

The man also reportedly started fires at both addresses.

Police arrested the suspect near the hospital's helipad, where he was dressed in camouflage and wearing a bulletproof vest.

Rotterdam's chief prosecutor told the press that the man was known to law enforcement and had previously been convicted on animal abuse charges in 2021.