Study Finds We Laugh More Naturally With Friends Than With Our Partners

A new study has found that you may laugh more authentically and louder when with your friends, compared to with your partner.

Everyone in the world laughs, as humans we develop the ability to laugh as early as four months of age and is an emotion that is recognisable across cultures. 

 

Many of us probably like to believe that we can detect a fake laugh when we hear one, but can you tell the difference in laughter when it’s directed towards a romantic partner compared to friends? 

 

Well, a series of three studies published in Journal of Nonverbal Behaviour has suggested that you can, finding that friendship laughter was more natural compared to romantic laughter. 

 

Participants in the studies reported a better than chance accuracy in differentiating friendship laughter from romantic laughter. 

 

Laughter with friends was rated as louder, warmer, more natural, relaxed, and dominant compared to romantic laughter. 

 

Laughter directed toward romantic partners was rated less pleasant sounding. Ouch… 

 

In another dagger to romantic partners, the study suggested that friendship laughter will be perceived as more spontaneous and authentic than laughter amongst partners. 

 

Maybe the people being tested weren’t best friends with their partner? 

 

Nevertheless, those pain-inducing laughs that come from laughing at our friends will never go away, and I think we can all agree are the best kind of laughs. 

