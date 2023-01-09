Study Finds Drinking Energy Drinks Causes Hair Loss In Men

So if you’ve seen someone wearing a Monster Energy hat, that energy drink may be responsible for causing baldness AND covering it up.

The findings were published in a peer-reviewed journal called Nutrients, and are the results of a study performed by Chinese scientists on a sample size of 1000 men aged between 18 and 45 over a period of four months.

And to be fair, it wasn’t just energy drinks that are getting the blame. It’s all drinks containing sugar, such as soft drinks, sports drinks, sweetened tea and coffee, and worst of all, six Ferrero Rochers stirred in a glass of cordial with a Snickers.

The men involved in the study were required to drink between one and three litres of the sugary drinks each week, and in conclusion, scientists noticed that these men were at a 42 percent greater risk of experiencing hair loss.

Of course, there’s not just one thing that causes hair loss. (Well, maybe scissors.)

There are factors like stress, anxiety and loss of sleep, which just all happen to be the results of consuming energy drinks.

In conclusion, energy drinks may not be solely responsible, but may just have a contributing effect to hair loss. We await a more conclusive study into its effects on making men wear their baseball hats backwards.