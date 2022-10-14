The Project

Spice Girls Release Unseen Footage In New ‘Spice Up Your Life’ Music Video

In news that’s going to spice up your life, the Spice Girls have just dropped a new music video that’s transporting us back to the 90s.

The Spice Girls have only gone and brought all the nostalgia back after dropping a brand-new music video to their hit ‘Spice Up Your Life’. 

 

The alternative music video features previously unseen footage from the group’s original shoot, something die-hard fans do not want to miss. 

 

“The Spiceworld era was such a fun time for us; we’d just had a number one album with Spice, we were travelling all over the world and meeting our amazing fans, we released our second album and we had our very own movie,” the group told Rolling Stone. 

 

“Who would’ve thought it? It’s crazy to think that 25 years have passed.” 

 

Many fans rushed to the video's comments to show their love and excitement. 

 

“This type of quality content is what we want!!! Whoever did this, obviously cares for them and their legacy. The same level of attention and care needs to be given to their tracklists!!!” one user said. 

 

“This was a really nice treat! Love seeing new footage of the Spice Girls! Hopefully, there are more alternate version of their other music videos,” said another. 

 

The ever-iconic Spice Girls are set to re-release their ‘Spiceworld’ album next month in celebration of the album’s 25th anniversary. 

Watch the new video here:

