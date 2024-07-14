Son Of Indian Billionaire Weds In $230 Million Wedding

The wedding rituals, including exchanging garlands by the couple and walking around the sacred fire, began on Friday and were completed past midnight.

The multimillion-dollar celebrations of Anant Ambani marrying Radhika Merchant took place at the Ambani-owned Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai and the family home.

The marriage culminated months of wedding events that featured performances by pop stars including Rihanna and Justin Bieber.

The Ambanis have not revealed the wedding's cost, but it is estimated to be between 11 billion and 13 billion rupees ($A195 million-$A230 million), according to the BBC.

The four-day wedding celebrations began with the traditional Hindu wedding ceremony and will be followed by a grand reception to run through the weekend.

The guest list includes former British prime ministers Tony Blair and Boris Johnson; Saudi Aramco CEO Amin H Nasser; and Adele, Lana Del Rey, Drake and David Beckham, according to local media.

Television news channels showed celebrities such as Kim Kardashian in a red ensemble and professional wrestler and Hollywood actor John Cena arriving.

International guests also wore traditional dresses by major Indian fashion designers.

Cena went in a sky-blue sherwani and white pants, while Nick Jonas wore a pink sherwani and white pants.

Bollywood icons Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Ranbir Kapoor attended the wedding and danced to popular Hindi movie songs.

Indian cricketers, including icons Sachin Tendulkar, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav, were among the invitees.

With AAP.