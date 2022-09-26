The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Social Media Influencer Divides Opinion After Naming Daughter' Malibu Barbie'

Social Media Influencer Divides Opinion After Naming Daughter' Malibu Barbie'

YouTube and TikTok star Trisha Paytas shocked the internet and her fans after revealing her daughter's name, and many can't decide if they love it or hate it.

It's nothing new for influencers to choose unusual names for their children, most of the time dividing opinion.  

  

Trisha Paytas has once again done that after giving birth to her first child, deciding to name her daughter Malibu Barbie.  

  

The influencer had been documenting her pregnancy with her millions of followers, revealing the controversial name and showing off her barbie themed baby room.  

  

Paytas' decision to name her child Malibu Barbie shocked many on the internet, with users questioning the decision.  

  

"Leave it to Trish to give her a horrible name. She's a baby not a doll," one woman wrote on Twitter.  

  

"No way Trisha Paytas named her baby Malibu Barbie..." one user expressed.  

  

Another added: "Malibu Barbie. It's certainly a bold choice, glad mum, dad, and baby are healthy and happy, but that's a name."  

  

But, there are some who believe the unusual name is "fake" in order to protect the baby from the public eye.  

  

  

Children in Apartment Block Accused of "Disturbing the Peace"
NEXT STORY

Children in Apartment Block Accused of "Disturbing the Peace"

Advertisement

Related Articles

Children in Apartment Block Accused of "Disturbing the Peace"

Children in Apartment Block Accused of "Disturbing the Peace"

The Internet is divided over a controversial note left by a disgruntled neighbour.
Jupiter Will Light Up The Night Sky In Its Closest Encounter With Earth In 60 Years

Jupiter Will Light Up The Night Sky In Its Closest Encounter With Earth In 60 Years

Stargazers delight as Jupiter will be the closest it has been to Earth in almost six decades, appearing bigger and brighter in the night sky.
Psychologists Say Screaming Into The Void Unlikely To Help Mental Health

Psychologists Say Screaming Into The Void Unlikely To Help Mental Health

Modern psychologists say there's little evidence to suggest that screaming can help improve our mental health.
Greens Say Recreational Cannabis Could Be Legalised By The Federal Government

Greens Say Recreational Cannabis Could Be Legalised By The Federal Government

Recreational cannabis laws could be overhauled at a federal level, according to constitutional law advice received by the Greens.
NASA Is About To Crash Into An Asteroid, And Has No Idea What Will Happen

NASA Is About To Crash Into An Asteroid, And Has No Idea What Will Happen

NASA's Double Asteroid Redirection Test spacecraft (DART) is about to crash into an asteroid known as Dimorphos, to test out our own planetary defence systems.