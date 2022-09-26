Social Media Influencer Divides Opinion After Naming Daughter' Malibu Barbie'

It's nothing new for influencers to choose unusual names for their children, most of the time dividing opinion.

Trisha Paytas has once again done that after giving birth to her first child, deciding to name her daughter Malibu Barbie.

The influencer had been documenting her pregnancy with her millions of followers, revealing the controversial name and showing off her barbie themed baby room.

Paytas' decision to name her child Malibu Barbie shocked many on the internet, with users questioning the decision.

"Leave it to Trish to give her a horrible name. She's a baby not a doll," one woman wrote on Twitter.

"No way Trisha Paytas named her baby Malibu Barbie..." one user expressed.

Another added: "Malibu Barbie. It's certainly a bold choice, glad mum, dad, and baby are healthy and happy, but that's a name."

But, there are some who believe the unusual name is "fake" in order to protect the baby from the public eye.