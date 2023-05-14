The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Social Media Fuels The Debate Over Youth Crime In Queensland

Social Media Fuels The Debate Over Youth Crime In Queensland

Community fear and anger boiled over in Queensland this week, with protests outside parliament and angry mobs taking to the streets

But amid the red-hot debate over youth crime, everyone seems to agree on one thing: social media is adding fuel to the fire.

This weekend, Opposition Leader Peter Dutton called on social media giants to “step up”.

But while the Coalition’s focus is firmly on young offenders, social media is also playing a key role in driving dangerous vigilantism, some of which carry ugly racist overtones.

Last Sunday, police were forced to intervene as a mob of around 30 people surrounded a Rockhampton home.

“The stuff on social media is pure speculation,” said Police Commissioner Katarina Carroll.

“What we have is a group of people going to people’s houses for this issue, and the information is wrong. So be careful. What we’ll end up with is a death.”

The Federal government is stepping up the online fight, boosting the eSafety Commission’s annual budget, by more than 300 per cent.

But in the world of social media, conflict equals clicks.

Mums Tells Us What They Really Want For Mother's Day
NEXT STORY

Mums Tells Us What They Really Want For Mother's Day

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Mums Tells Us What They Really Want For Mother's Day

    Mums Tells Us What They Really Want For Mother's Day

    Mother’s Day is upon us once again, and Michael Hing went out in search of some motherhood advice.
    Photos Of Newlyweds Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Having An “Argument” On The Red Carpet Are Going Viral

    Photos Of Newlyweds Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Having An “Argument” On The Red Carpet Are Going Viral

    In news proving that they are a normal couple, images and videos of Hollywood stars Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez having a seemingly tense conversation on a red carpet have gone viral.
    Scientists Have Discovered A New Explanation For Why We Worry So Much

    Scientists Have Discovered A New Explanation For Why We Worry So Much

    Researchers have found a new scientific explanation for why we worry.
    Bear Grylls Admits He's Embarrassed About His Past Vegan Diet

    Bear Grylls Admits He's Embarrassed About His Past Vegan Diet

    Bear Grylls admits he’s embarrassed about his past vegan diet.
    Aussie Boxer Jason Moloney Wins World Boxing Title

    Aussie Boxer Jason Moloney Wins World Boxing Title

    Jason Moloney has produced a slick performance to win a world boxing title at his third attempt with a majority points win over Filipino Vincent Astrolabio in Stockton, California.