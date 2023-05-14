Social Media Fuels The Debate Over Youth Crime In Queensland

But amid the red-hot debate over youth crime, everyone seems to agree on one thing: social media is adding fuel to the fire.

This weekend, Opposition Leader Peter Dutton called on social media giants to “step up”.

But while the Coalition’s focus is firmly on young offenders, social media is also playing a key role in driving dangerous vigilantism, some of which carry ugly racist overtones.

Last Sunday, police were forced to intervene as a mob of around 30 people surrounded a Rockhampton home.

“The stuff on social media is pure speculation,” said Police Commissioner Katarina Carroll.

“What we have is a group of people going to people’s houses for this issue, and the information is wrong. So be careful. What we’ll end up with is a death.”

The Federal government is stepping up the online fight, boosting the eSafety Commission’s annual budget, by more than 300 per cent.

But in the world of social media, conflict equals clicks.