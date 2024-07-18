Selena Gomez Receives First Acting Emmy Nomination

The star is nominated alongside The Bear‘s Ayo Edebiri, Palm Royale‘s Kristen Wiig, Abbott Elementary’s Quinta Brunson, Hacks‘ Jean Smart and Loot‘s Maya Rudolph.

Gomez has also made history by becoming the most Emmy-nominated Latina producer for her work executive producing the comedy series.

The third season of Only Murders in the Building received a total 21 nominations at the 2024 Emmys, with Gomez’s co-stars Steve Martin and Martin Short nominated for Best Actor in a Comedy Series for the third time.

Gomez shared the news on Instagram, posting a headline to her stories with a smiling emoji with a single tear.

The nomination follows Gomez’s Best Actress win at the Cannes Film Festival in May, which she shared with her Emilia Pérez co-stars Zoe Saldaña, Karla Sofia Gascón, and Adriana Paz.