Sabrina Carpenter Cops Backlash After Barista Promotional Stunt For Hit Single' Espresso'

The rising star appeared at London's Blank Street coffee shop, surprising fans by working a barista shift serving, you guessed it, espressos.

"She's working late because she's a baristaaaa," the coffee shop's Instagram posted.

"Thanks @sabrinacarpenter for popping by Charlotte St and serving up some me espressos."

The 'Please Please Please' singer later took to her Instagram story, writing, "Was so beyond happy to see so many of you after so long, hope you liked your espresso's I love you!!!!"

Sabrina Carpenter takes on job as a barista to serve espresso at the Blank Street Coffee shop in London.

However, some fans were not happy. "Rich people cosplaying as minimum wage workers is the corniest s**t in the world," one person wrote on X.

"So cute and wholesome when a celebrity cosplays a minimum wage worker as a publicity stunt then goes back to living a life of ultimate privilege," another wrote.

However, many fans defended the promotional stunt. "Can [people] stop saying she's cosplaying as a minimum wage worker, she's in full beat handing out promotional coffees this IS her literal job."

"Usually I hate on celebrities when they do s**t like this BUT to be fair her song is literally called espresso like this makes sense right," another said.

This comes as Carpenter addressed the backlash she received after appearing in a campaign for SKIMS, Kim Kardashian's clothing and shapewear brand.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, Carpenter said there is "no weirdness" between her and Swift, given the Kardashian's famous feud with the Cruel Summer singer.

Carpenter became close with Swift after touring with her for the record-breaking Eras Tour.

"As much as people want to believe you're tuned into every little thing, I'm not because I'm constantly working," Carpenter told Rolling Stone.

"In that scenario, I've been very, very communicative with her about that situation, and I just love her so much and support her till the end," she explained.

"So it was no weirdness for me, but I know people will just say things because that's all they have time to do."

Carpenter added, "I could never compare my life, my career, my trajectory to anything close to what she's done."

"We're very, very verbal with each other about our mutual love and admiration. … She played me 'But Daddy I Love Him' before it came out, and that's also one of my favourites."

Taylor Swift has been in an open feud with Kim Kardashian when she defended her then-husband Kanye West after he named-dropped her in his 'Famous' track where he claimed he "made that b***h famous."

The lyric refers to the time West interrupted Taylor Swift at the MTV Video Music Awards in 2009 after Swift won the award for Best Female Video for 'You Belong with Me."

"Yo, Taylor, I'm really happy for you, I'm a let you finish, but Beyoncé had one of the best videos of all time!"

West later 'sincerely' apologised to Swift for the incident, but later retracted it after Swift appeared to reference the rapper in her song 'Innocent'.

Since then, the feuding duo have exchanged digs at one another over the past 15 years.