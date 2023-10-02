Russell Brand “Faces A Second Investigation” Into Allegations Made Against Him

Thames Valley Police have confirmed to the Daily Mail that they are investigating “information in relation to the harassment and stalking allegations” made by a woman.

The Daily Mail claims to have seen police logs claiming that the woman accused Brand of being “a sexual predator”.

Thames Valley Police said it had been contacted by the woman “with new information in relation to the harassment and stalking allegations.”

“This information is being investigated, as such it would be inappropriate to comment on an ongoing investigation.”

The 48-year-old comedian has vehemently denied any wrongdoing and says he has evidence to refute the allegations.

The allegations come after British media outlets, Channel 4 and The Sunday Times, released a documentary on their Dispatches program. Four women appeared on the program, prompting more women to come forward. At least ten women have made public claims against him.