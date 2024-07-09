The Project

Rumours Swirling Miley Cyrus To Perform At 2025 Super Bowl Halftime Show

Rumours have been circulating online that Miley Cyrus will perform at the Super Bowl halftime show in 2025.

Super Bowl LIX is six months away but rumours are swirling that Miley Cyrus is to headline the halftime show.

X user MLFootball said that Miley Cyrus was a finalist for last year’s show.

Super Bowl LVIII saw Usher bring fellow artists Alicia Keys, will.i.am and Ludacris to perform at the fan-favourite halftime show.

Although nothing has been confirmed, NFL fans were upset by the rumour as many want Lil Wayne to perform at the halftime show.

The Super Bowl will be hosted in New Orleans in 2025, and New Orleans local Lil Wayne has said that he would love to perform.

"[I want it] just as bad as I wanted to see my name at the top of that list when I was whatever age it was that I would bust into that office and get that Billboard magazine," he said last year.

"I know for a fact that when I do the Louisiana Fest, that there’s like, a trillion people. "And being in front of my city and seeing that many people is amazing. So to know that a Super Bowl would be…what?!

"Going to the Super Bowl before and watching the halftime show and wishing, when you see the artist, you’re like, they could’ve sung the song that I was featured on.

"I’m featured on everybody’s song. You could’ve brought me out!”

Woman Brought To Tears After 98-Year-Old Man’s Sweet Neighbourly Gesture

