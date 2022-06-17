Robert Irwin Turns Down A Fan’s Request For His Number In The Most Polite Way Ever

An American tourist filmed Robert Irwin as she tried to ask for his number whilst visiting him at a Zoo where he was performing.

Megan Grass shared to her TikTok the whole interaction where Robert was nothing but polite.

In the video, Megan called out to Rob and said: “I think you’re so cute, and I was wondering if I could have your number?”

Rob was visibly flustered, blushed, and after an awkward (but very cute) laugh, said he was “flattered” before smoothly segueing into asking Megan where she was from.

“He took the scenic route to ‘No’,” one user commented about the long-winded, but ever-so polite refusal of the girl's request.

https://www.tiktok.com/@megangrass12/video/7109012062063562030?referer_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.pedestrian.tv%2F&referer_video_id=7109012062063562030&refer=embed

We love you, Rob.