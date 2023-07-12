The Project

‘Real Cheeseburger’ With 20 Slices Of Cheese And No Meat Launched By Burger King

If you’re a big fan of the ‘cheese’ part of a cheeseburger, then Burger King has you covered.

Burger King in Thailand has launched the ‘real cheeseburger’ and it doesn’t have any meat.

Instead, it has 20 slices of American cheese between two buns and will set you back 109 Thai baht, or $4.70.

“The real cheeseburger is full of flavour for those who love cheese,” Burger King posted on Facebook.

“Not for fun, this is for real!” 

 Videos on the newly released burger show it really is what it says on the tin, two pieces of bread and a whole load of cheese.

According to travel guide and blogger Richard Barrow in Thailand, putting cheese on everything is a “popular trend” in Thailand.

“I love cheese, but I struggled eating even half of this “burger”,” he said on Twitter. 

Image: Burger King Thailand

Gastro Superbug Sparks Concern In Victoria

