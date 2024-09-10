The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
Watch 10 LIVEArticles
More
Back

Queensland Health Goes Viral For Campaign Tackling Poo Taboo

Queensland Health Goes Viral For Campaign Tackling Poo Taboo

The Queensland Health Department has been praised for tackling the taboo act of pooping at work by using a viral meme.

Queensland Health posted a montage of colourful Lisa Frank images of dolphins, rainbows and unicorns to the song ‘Symphony’ by Neick Sanders, with the words “It’s okay to poo at work.”

The post garnered more than 24,000 likes and thousands of comments and responses.

“Consistently ignoring your need to poo can lead to stool getting stuck in your colon, haemorrhoids and other serious issues. So, it’s better to let it out than hold it in,” the caption read.

“If you find it extremely difficult to poo around other people, you might have parcopresis,” the post continued.

“Sometimes called ‘poo paranoia’, people with this condition have an overwhelming fear of being judged by others because of the sounds or smells associated with pooing.

“As a result, they may experience symptoms like increased heart rate, sweating or nausea.”

The state health department offered tips for those suffering from parcopresis, reminding people that everyone poops.

“Visualise someone famous on the toilet (like Taylor Swift),” the post read.

They also suggested bringing a small fragranced spray in the toilet with you, avoiding food or drink that might trigger your bowels and breathing deeply and doing a short meditation exercise.

“Did the government just put an image of Taylor Swift pooping in my brain?” one person commented.

 
View this post on Instagram
 

A post shared by Queensland Health (@qldhealth)

Queensland Health posted a status on Facebook that also gained a lot of attention, with the prompt, “Pooing at work. Discuss.”

More than 3,600 people commented on the post, commending the state health department on their post.

“Really well done team. Just when I think it can’t get any better,” one person commented.

“QLD do sensational health updates!” another wrote.

Josh Addo-Carr Maintains Innocence After Standing Himself Down From Finals Clash
NEXT STORY

Josh Addo-Carr Maintains Innocence After Standing Himself Down From Finals Clash

Advertisement

Related Articles

Josh Addo-Carr Maintains Innocence After Standing Himself Down From Finals Clash

Josh Addo-Carr Maintains Innocence After Standing Himself Down From Finals Clash

Canterbury winger Josh Addo-Carr has stood himself down on the eve of the NRL finals after allegedly returning a positive roadside test for cocaine.
Calls For National Strategy To Improve Dodgy House Builds

Calls For National Strategy To Improve Dodgy House Builds

When it comes to the quality of Aussie homes, a new report has found 70 per cent of them have some sort of construction issue.
Woman Caught Allegedly Planting Cockroach In Food To Avoid Paying The Bill

Woman Caught Allegedly Planting Cockroach In Food To Avoid Paying The Bill

A woman has been caught on CCTV allegedly planting a dead cockroach in her meal to avoid paying the bill and blasted by the restaurant online.
‘Bluey’ Is The Most-Watched Show In America This Year

‘Bluey’ Is The Most-Watched Show In America This Year

Beloved Australian children’s show Bluey has smashed ratings to become the most watched television series in the US for 2024 so far, racking up a whopping 35 billion minutes watched.
Selena Gomez Reveals She Cannot Carry Her Own Children Due To Medical Issues

Selena Gomez Reveals She Cannot Carry Her Own Children Due To Medical Issues

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Selena Gomez revealed that her “medical issues” will prevent her from ever being able to carry her own children.