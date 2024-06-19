Pope Francis Hosts Over 100 Comedians At The Vatican

The Pope hosted over 100 comedians from around the world, and encouraged them to use their gift to spread joy in the midst of so much gloomy news.

Other guests included Whoopi Goldberg, Jim Gaffigan, Stephen Colbert and Chris Rock.

"They've let comedians in, which is always a bad idea!" Conan O'Brien joked with media at the event.

"It happens again and again and again, the times that I have been to the White House or in any of these situations, it's always the same thing: I say, 'Why am I here? I do not belong,' and I think that is how a lot of us felt!"

Julia Louis-Dreyfus described Pope Francis as "a wonderful man" with a "wonderful, kind smiling face."