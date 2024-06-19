The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
Watch 10 LIVEArticles
More
Back

Pope Francis Hosts Over 100 Comedians At The Vatican

Pope Francis Hosts Over 100 Comedians At The Vatican

This week, Pope Francis held a service celebrating the importance of humour for a crowd of comedians - and Jimmy Fallon.

The Pope hosted over 100 comedians from around the world, and encouraged them to use their gift to spread joy in the midst of so much gloomy news.

Other guests included Whoopi Goldberg, Jim Gaffigan, Stephen Colbert and Chris Rock.

"They've let comedians in, which is always a bad idea!" Conan O'Brien joked with media at the event.

"It happens again and again and again, the times that I have been to the White House or in any of these situations, it's always the same thing: I say, 'Why am I here? I do not belong,' and I think that is how a lot of us felt!"

Julia Louis-Dreyfus described Pope Francis as "a wonderful man" with a "wonderful, kind smiling face."

Coalition Unveils Their Plan For Australia's Potential Nuclear Future
NEXT STORY

Coalition Unveils Their Plan For Australia's Potential Nuclear Future

Advertisement

Related Articles

Coalition Unveils Their Plan For Australia's Potential Nuclear Future

Coalition Unveils Their Plan For Australia's Potential Nuclear Future

Australia could be about to go nuclear - but until now, we haven't known where the plants will be. Now we do. So, are you about to get one in your backyard?
Stokes Bay In South Australia Named Second-Best Beach In The World

Stokes Bay In South Australia Named Second-Best Beach In The World

Stokes Bay, on the north coast of Kangaroo Island in South Australia, has been named the second-best beach in the world.
Pixar's Inside Out 2 Has Everyone In Tears, Including Parents

Pixar's Inside Out 2 Has Everyone In Tears, Including Parents

Pixar's Inside Out 2 has hit the big screens and as its protagonist, Riley, gets acquainted with a new suite of emotions associated with puberty, it's parents that are reaching for the tissues.
Former US Soccer Star Debuts Bizarre New Hair Style On Air

Former US Soccer Star Debuts Bizarre New Hair Style On Air

Former US soccer star and Fox Sports commentator Landon Donovan has set the internet ablaze with the debut of a truly heinous haircut that had viewers scratching their heads.
Florida Woman Calls Police On Herself While Attempting To Steal A Car

Florida Woman Calls Police On Herself While Attempting To Steal A Car

A woman in Florida has called the police on herself after breaking into a car yard to steal a car, with hopes that informing the police would “make the carjacking legal”.