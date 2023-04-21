Polly Waffle Return Has Been Delayed Yet Again, And People Are Mad

But they have now been told they will need to wait a bit longer after more logistic issues have arisen due to Covid.

The confectionery item has not been in production since 2009 when Nestle ceased making it. However, it was bought in 2019 by Robern Menz.

“Polly Waffle is a unique chocolate bar, and although it may sound simple enough - with its combination of chocolate, wafer and marshmallow - it actually requires a number of fairly complicated processes to create,” Menz told Sunrise at the time the company purchased it.

Robern Menz was expected to receive $1 million from the federal government’s $50 million Manufacturing Modernisation Fund to support small to medium manufacturing businesses back in 2020.

A spokesperson from Menz explained to news.com.au that they were working hard on getting the product up to standard to ensure customers won’t be disappointed when it returns.

“As you may know, unfortunately, Covid-19 and developments out of our control have caused the delayed the return of everyone’s favourite marshmallow-filled treat,” a spokesperson said told news.com.au.

“While we do not have a definitive date for the launch, rest assured, Polly Waffle will be back on shelves as soon as possible.

“We can’t wait to get Polly Waffles in the mouths of those who remember it so well, as well as those yet to try this unique treat.” On Old Shops Australia Facebook Page, commenters were getting frustrated by the delay in the return of the product.

“Here we go again. For God’s sake, bring this treat back asap. Stop mucking around with excuses,” one commenter said.

“My favourite. I thought they were making a comeback???”

“Remember dad would being three home every Friday night for me, my brother and my sister when we were kids in the 70s,” one person reminisced.

“We were supposed to get them back two years ago but still no sign of them. I wish that they would hurry up and get them back for us.”

Image: Facebook @Old Shops Australia