Petition Launched To Rename Melbourne Laneway To 'Minogue Way'

A petition has been launched to rename a laneway in Melbourne's CBD after the Minogue sisters.

Superfan Eliza Day launched the petition to call on new Lord Mayor Nick Reece to name a laneway' Minogue Way' in the stars' hometown.

"We believe that such a gesture would be a fitting tribute to these incomparable women and their contribution to society, culture and the entertainment industry," the petition says.

"This action would not only symbolise Melbourne's appreciation for their work, but also encourage a positive message of inclusivity that both sisters and our city champion."

Day, who hosts the podcast 'This Is Disco', which is dedicated to the Minogue sisters, told the Herald Sun she was inspired after West Hollywood renamed a street after Kylie during Pride.

"My first thought was why don't we have a Minogue Lane in Melbourne?" she said.

"They are kind, warm and generous with their time and they're Melbourne girls at heart.

"I know Kylie's music is probably out there more but they have both been doing great in their own way, the petition is equally about both of them."

Woman Brought To Tears After 98-Year-Old Man's Sweet Neighbourly Gesture

