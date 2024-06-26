Petition Launched To Make Bluey The Mascot For The 2032 Brisbane Olympics

A petition has been started by Owen Kelly to have kids (and adults) TV icon Bluey as the official mascot for the 2032 Games.

Going against tradition, which sees each country create their own mascots - such as the Sydney 2000 Olympics introducing Syd, Olly and Millie, and the Paralympics featuring Lizzie - Kelly believes an already iconic figure should be used.

"Bluey is a beloved Australian children's television character that originated in Brisbane. As a recognizable local figure, Bluey can effectively symbolize Brisbane's culture and spirit," the change.org petition said.

Kelly also said Bluey has "global appeal" by achieving" international popularity, airing in numerous countries and amassing a wide fan base".

"This global recognition can enhance the Olympics' appeal worldwide and attract a larger international audience," he said.

Owen also believes the cartoon has a "family-friendly image" that "embodies qualities like playfulness, family values, and positivity".

Kelly believes it's not just an international audience that will benefit, but also a local one by having a homegrown character be the mascot.

"Having a locally created character as the mascot can boost local pride and engagement, encouraging community involvement and support for the Games," he said.

So far, the petition has amassed nearly 4,000 signatures.

Image: IOC/ABC