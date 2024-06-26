The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
Watch 10 LIVEArticles
More
Back

Petition Launched To Make Bluey The Mascot For The 2032 Brisbane Olympics

Petition Launched To Make Bluey The Mascot For The 2032 Brisbane Olympics

Preparations may be ramping up for the Olympics in Paris, but one Aussie is already planning for Brisbane's turn in 2032.

A petition has been started by Owen Kelly to have kids (and adults) TV icon Bluey as the official mascot for the 2032 Games.

Going against tradition, which sees each country create their own mascots - such as the Sydney 2000 Olympics introducing Syd, Olly and Millie, and the Paralympics featuring Lizzie - Kelly believes an already iconic figure should be used.

"Bluey is a beloved Australian children's television character that originated in Brisbane. As a recognizable local figure, Bluey can effectively symbolize Brisbane's culture and spirit," the change.org petition said.

Kelly also said Bluey has "global appeal" by achieving" international popularity, airing in numerous countries and amassing a wide fan base".

"This global recognition can enhance the Olympics' appeal worldwide and attract a larger international audience," he said.

Owen also believes the cartoon has a "family-friendly image" that "embodies qualities like playfulness, family values, and positivity".

Kelly believes it's not just an international audience that will benefit, but also a local one by having a homegrown character be the mascot.

"Having a locally created character as the mascot can boost local pride and engagement, encouraging community involvement and support for the Games," he said.

So far, the petition has amassed nearly 4,000 signatures.

Image: IOC/ABC

'Don't Vilify Muslims', MPs Told After Palestine Vote
NEXT STORY

'Don't Vilify Muslims', MPs Told After Palestine Vote

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    'Don't Vilify Muslims', MPs Told After Palestine Vote

    'Don't Vilify Muslims', MPs Told After Palestine Vote

    There's a warning about stoking Islamophobia as Fatima Payman receives support and condemnation for defying the Labor Party to support a pro-Palestine motion.
    Pilot Takes Corgi On A Bathroom Break After Their Plane Was Delayed For Hours

    Pilot Takes Corgi On A Bathroom Break After Their Plane Was Delayed For Hours

    A pilot has gone above and beyond to help a pooch that was stuck on a plane for hours on the tarmac.
    Prince To Posthumously Receive Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star

    Prince To Posthumously Receive Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star

    The late rock star Prince, David Beckham and Green Day are among the celebrities chosen to receive stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2025.
    Annual Inflation Jumped Higher Than Expected To 4% In May

    Annual Inflation Jumped Higher Than Expected To 4% In May

    The monthly consumer price index rose four per cent over the 12 months to May, above expectations and up from the 3.6 per cent increase in April.
    Travis Kelce Gushes About Taylor Swift And Shares The Moment He Fell For Her

    Travis Kelce Gushes About Taylor Swift And Shares The Moment He Fell For Her

    NFL star Travis Kelce has spoken about the moment he fell for Taylor Swift, saying the pair "kept it between us as much as we could".