Owner Of Famous Harry Potter House Fed Up With People Knocking On Their Door

But is it really that surprising?

Harry Potter fans from all over the world travel far and wide to visit a small little cul-de-sac in Bracknell, Berkshire.

Why?

Well, that’s because, in 2001, it was chosen to be the set of the Dursley’s home in the Hollywood adaptation of JK Rowling's beloved wizarding series.

A must-see destination for any fans of the franchise, the current owners (obviously a couple of Muggles) have recently described the constant stream of tourists visiting their home as ‘bizarre’.

Speaking with British publication The Sun, they described moments where they’d witnessed strangers crying on their lawn, people reenacting classic scenes on their front lawn and some people even trying to climb the fence.

While it’s certainly not an ideal way to live your life, you wouldn’t be too surprised when buying a house that’s become synonymous with one of the biggest film franchises in the world.

The film has contributed to raising property prices in the area, with the neighbouring house going for £200,000 over asking.

That’s what happens when real estate agents learn the ‘wingardium leviosa’ spell.

The cupboard under the stairs in which Harry was forced to live is still intact and apparently is currently home to coats, an ironing board and a few jackets.

Clearly, the house has lost a bit of its magic.

