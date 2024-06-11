Over 300 Bonza Staff Sacked Nearly Two Months After Airline Went Into Administration

According to The Guardian, administrations from Hall Chadwick notified staff at a meeting on Tuesday.

The extent of the low-cost airline's financial woes were laid bare in May when creditors were told Bonza owed nearly $77 million across two loans, almost $16 million to trade creditors and another $10 million to landlords.

Other debts include more than $5 million in staff wages and annual leave entitlements and $3 million to government authorities such as the Australian Taxation Office.

Administrators were given a two-month window to try to sell the airline as thousands of creditors sweat on the outcome.

Leave was granted by the Federal Court at the end of May to extend the deadline to find a buyer until July 29, after a judge was told the failed carrier's airline licence would probably form its most valuable asset.

A second creditors' meeting will be held in that period after an initial meeting on May 15.

