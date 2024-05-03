The Project

Orangutan Spotted Self-Medicating A Wound In The Wild

A self-medicating Orangutan named Rakus has stunned scientists in Indonesia after he was observed to be intentionally treating a wound on his face with leaf juice and pulp.

Rakus, a male Sumatran orangutan, was observed climbing an Akar Kuning plant and drawing a juice out of the leaves, which he repeatedly applied to his wound.

He then used the chewed up leaves to cover the wound. It's the first time scientists have seen an orangutan medicate itself in this way.

Five days later, the wound had closed. And within a few weeks, it had completely healed, leaving only a tiny scar.

Speaking with CNN, study lead author, Isabelle Laumer, told CNN that her and her team are "very excited" by their observations which took place in the Suaq Balimbing research area in Gunung Leuser National Park, Indonesia.

