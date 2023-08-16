Oppenheimer Star Matt Damon Spotted At The Ekka

Every Queenslander loves the Ekka, it’s an absolute institution. Embodying the vibrant spirit and unique culture of the region.

The show celebrates the state's agricultural heritage, technological advancements, and diverse entertainment offerings.

From heart-stopping rides and delectable culinary delights to captivating animal showcases and of course the greatest gift of all, the Bertie Beetle show bag. The Ekka truly has something for everybody, including Hollywood A-lister Matt Damon.

The actor known for movies such as the Bourne Identity, The Martian, and Eurotrip was seen at the Brisbane showgrounds with his family: wife Luciana Barroso, and daughters Isabella, 17, Gia, 14 and Stella, 12.

In a video posted on the Ekka’s X account, formerly Twitter, Matt explains that it’s his second time in a row at the celebration of agriculture and discount lollies.

“I love it here. This is our second year in a row coming here… It’s turned into a family tradition so thanks for having us back. Shout out to everyone at the Ekka, you guys do a great job.”

So, if you live in Brisbane head on over to the Ekka, you never know what celebrity you might see there.

You could spot Brad Pitt tucking into a dagwood dog, Emily Blunt feeling ripped off after buying the ninja action bag or Matthew McConaughey patting a baby sheep.