Only Murders In The Building Renewed For Season 4

Just as the final episode of Only Murders In The Building season three airs, Hulu & Disney+ announced that the mystery comedy series will be renewed for a fourth season.

The hit show starring Steve Martin, 78, Martin Short, 73 and Selena Gomez, 31 has been renewed for a fourth season, just as the trio of sleuths discovered who killed Paul Rudd’s character, Ben Gilroy.

Only Murders was the most-watched premiere on Hulu, and ranked the ninth most-watched title of the week during the Season three launch, according to Variety.

Co-creator John Hoffman spoke to Variety to explain the themes at play in Season 3: “All of the anxieties and all of the funny stresses are there to exemplify that thing we can all understand and connect to when you want something so badly. You feel like, ‘This is what I’m meant to do.’ How far would you go? That’s the question right off the top of the season: how far would you go to hold onto it?”

Image: Hulu

