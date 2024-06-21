NSW Police Inspector Amy Scott Honoured For Heroic Act During Bondi Stabbing Rampage

On Saturday afternoon of April 13, NSW Police Inspector Amy Scott pursued and shot dead the man responsible for fatally stabbing six people at the Sydney shopping centre, bringing an end to his rampage.

Scott had been performing routine checks nearby when bystanders directed her to the crime scene, where the Inspector courageously approached Cauchi.

When the 40-year-old Queensland man refused to drop his weapon, Inspector Scott fired one shot to his chest, then proceeded to give him CPR until paramedics arrived, although he was not able to be revived.

Speaking of Inspector Scott's courage in April, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese told those gathered at a memorial for the victims, "There is no doubt that she saved lives."

"It's a reminder that those people who wear uniform are people who rush to danger, not away from it."

In a public statement, Mr Cauchi's family also shared their support for the Inspector, saying she "was only doing her job to protect others, and we hope she is coping alright".

Six people were killed in the attack, five of which were women, and another dozen were injured.

Ashlee Good, 38, Dawn Singleton, 25, Pikria Darchia, 55, Jade Young, 47, and Yixuan Cheng, 27, were killed, along with security guard Faraz Tahir, 30.