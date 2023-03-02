The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

NSW Nurses Have Been Warned To Stop Posting Explicit Content On OnlyFans

NSW Nurses Have Been Warned To Stop Posting Explicit Content On OnlyFans

The Nursing and Midwifery Council of NSW has warned medical workers against posting on the adults-only content platform OnlyFans.

For those who don’t know what OnlyFans is - it’s an online subscription platform in which members pay for content from a range of people, including chefs, photographers and celebrities. Still, it is best known for its…more saucy forms of adult content.

For many Australians, it’s a huge source of income and has become a popular side hustle.

The fear for the Council is that medical workers are at risk of being “a distraction for patients” even if they produce explicit content on their own time and in a way that does not identify their profession.

The Council had sent an email to nurses and midwives, “OnlyFans - Are you breaching the professional standards by subscribing to online services?”.

“If a practitioner is the content creator, then being recognised or publishing photographs in uniform, they could be reported for their conduct - deemed by the complainant as unprofessional, or as one said, a distraction for patients,” the email as shown by the Sydney Morning Herald explained.

“The social media guidance is clear on the obligation of nurses and midwives to maintain professional boundaries, and where relevant the Nursing and Midwifery Board may consider social media use in your private life (even when there is no identifiable link to you as a registered health practitioner) if it raises concerns about your fitness to hold registration.”

Some nurses were alarmed by the warning, with one referring to it as “slut-shaming”, and the nurses’ union said it didn’t object to workers earning a second income from online platforms.

So can nurses and midwives still provide responsible patient care and sell salacious content online?

With costs of living pressures rising and the wages of medical staff like nurses and midwives a constant discussion - it’s a question that is likely to spur wider legal implications on content creators in the workplace.

The starting wage for a registered nurse or midwife in NSW is $67,000.

Why Does It Feel Good To Have A Gossip? Researchers May Have Figured It Out
NEXT STORY

Why Does It Feel Good To Have A Gossip? Researchers May Have Figured It Out

Advertisement

Related Articles

Why Does It Feel Good To Have A Gossip? Researchers May Have Figured It Out

Why Does It Feel Good To Have A Gossip? Researchers May Have Figured It Out

We’ll keep it a secret between us, but sometimes it feels good to have a bit of a gossip.
Dentist Reveals Why You Should Never Brush Your Teeth In The Shower

Dentist Reveals Why You Should Never Brush Your Teeth In The Shower

Or on the toilet...
People Who Are Short Are More Likely To Be Psychopaths, New Study Finds

People Who Are Short Are More Likely To Be Psychopaths, New Study Finds

New research has found that people who wish they were taller are more likely to be psychopaths.
Humans Could Start Having Extra Limbs Within Years, Thanks To Human Augmentation

Humans Could Start Having Extra Limbs Within Years, Thanks To Human Augmentation

Experts believe humans could start having extra limbs within decades because of advances in human augmentation technology.
TikTok Cleaning Expert Warns Against Using Fabric Softener In Every Wash, And The Reason May Surprise You

TikTok Cleaning Expert Warns Against Using Fabric Softener In Every Wash, And The Reason May Surprise You

TikTok Cleaning Queen Ann Russell has given us the lowdown on why fabric softener may not be the best for every wash.