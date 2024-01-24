The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

North Queensland Battered By First Signs Of Slow-Moving Tropical Cyclone Kirrily

North Queensland Battered By First Signs Of Slow-Moving Tropical Cyclone Kirrily

The first sign of Tropical Cyclone Kirrily is forecast as north Queensland braces for impact.

Winds of 120km/h are predicted on Wednesday for the Whitsunday Islands and coastal areas between Townsville and St Lawrence as the cyclone heads toward the coast.

An escalating tropical low over the Coral Sea had been due to become Cyclone Kirrily early on Wednesday morning.

The system was initially predicted to be a category 3 system when it hit the coast between Cardwell and Airlie Beach on Thursday night.

But the Bureau of Meteorology says the system has slowed and could cross the coast as a category 2 between Townsville and Ayr on Thursday night or early on Friday morning.

It is still set to bring destructive winds and "life-threatening" flash flooding.

Damaging wind gusts on offshore reefs and islands have been felt already and they are expected to impact the coast in advance of the system's arrival.

Once Kirrily crosses the coast, Queensland could be impacted by flooding for days.

The system is expected to weaken into a tropical low once more, moving further inland and south.

It is set to bring heavy rainfall to central and southern Queensland from Friday.

With AAP.

Lego Announces New Peppa Pig Duplo And Theme Park Attraction Sets
NEXT STORY

Lego Announces New Peppa Pig Duplo And Theme Park Attraction Sets

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Lego Announces New Peppa Pig Duplo And Theme Park Attraction Sets

    Lego Announces New Peppa Pig Duplo And Theme Park Attraction Sets

    Lego have announced their latest collaboration with Peppa Pig, revealing the beloved children’s character will make her debut in Duplo form, as well as appear in Lego theme park rides and attractions.
    Swifties Warned To Be Aware Of Taylor Swift Eras Tour Ticket Scams

    Swifties Warned To Be Aware Of Taylor Swift Eras Tour Ticket Scams

    Swifties have been issued a warning after a recent spike in Taylor Swift ticket scams that have already cost Aussies $135,000, as the country prepares for the pop star's Eras Tour shows in February.
    Anne Hathaway Walks Out Of Photoshoot In Solidarity With Condé Nast Strike

    Anne Hathaway Walks Out Of Photoshoot In Solidarity With Condé Nast Strike

    Anne Hathaway has reportedly walked out of a Vanity Fair photoshoot in solidarity with Condé Nast’s strike.
    Melbourne Named 20th Best City In The World For 2024

    Melbourne Named 20th Best City In The World For 2024

    Melbourne has just made the list of Time Out’s best cities for 2024.
    Gen Z TikToker Says 9-2 Is The ‘Perfect’ Work Day

    Gen Z TikToker Says 9-2 Is The ‘Perfect’ Work Day

    A Gen Z TikToker has claimed he could work a 9-2 workday “every day” because it would offer the best work-life balance.