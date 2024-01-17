The Project

Nicole Kidman Admits She Tells A Little Lie About Her Height After Being Told She Was ‘Too Tall’ For Hollywood

Nicole Kidman has admitted she still feels insecure about her height and that she has been rounding down her height for most of her career.

Speaking to the Radio Time podcast, Kidman, who measures at five feet and 11 inches, was told she was “too tall” to have a career in Hollywood.

“I say I’m 5-foot-10-1/2, but I’m really 5-foot-11,” Kidman said.

Kidman said she first faced rejection over height as a child when she turned up for an audition.

“I remember auditioning for Annie. It was a big call-out with hundreds of people. I didn’t have an agent, I just turned up. My mum was like: ‘Oh, please, do we have to? How long is this going to take?’, she said.

“I had to talk my way into the audition because they were measuring you. I was over the mark! You had to be under 5ft 2in, and I was 5ft 4in! I was like ‘Please?’”

Kidman said while she was eventually allowed to audition, she didn’t even get a call back from the audition.

The actress, who has 72 films and 22 TV show appearances to her name, said she was teased as a child for her height which often requests kitten heels when walking red carpet events.

“Whenever I go on the red carpet, I get sent shoes that are always so high. I’m like, ‘Do they have a kitten heel? I’m going to be the tallest person – a giraffe!’,” Kidman said.

