Newly-Identified Species Of Snail Named After Robert Irwin

Fifteen species of land snails, including four not previously known, have been identified from the Figuladra group of snails, thanks to DNA testing.

According to Dr John Stanisic from the Queensland Museum, this group of snails are highly variable because of the colour and band pattern of their shells, and DNA is vital in being able to tell each species apart.

He, along with Dr Lorelle Stanisic and Australian Museum’s Dr Frank Köhler, have now identified each species and named one after Robert Irwin.

“Lorelle’s research was primarily based on more than 270 dissections of reproductive structures and DNA analyses of animal tissues, from which she ultimately determined the true identities of 15 species,” said Dr. Stanisic.

“Four of these were new to science species, including Robert Irwin’s Banded Snail, Figuladra Robert Irwin.”

This group of snails is found from north of the Mary River in South East Queensland, to the south of the O’Connell River in North Queensland.

Image: Getty/ Queensland Museum