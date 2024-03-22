The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
Watch 10 LIVEArticles
More
Back

New Study Finds There May Be Truth To ‘Eldest Daughter Syndrome’

New Study Finds There May Be Truth To ‘Eldest Daughter Syndrome’

A new study out of the University of California has found that first-born daughters tend to develop and mature earlier.

‘Eldest daughter syndrome’ is a popular concept on social media, and centres around the added responsibilities and emotional weight often shouldered by eldest daughters.

The study suggests there may be some truth behind the cultural phenomenon, with researchers finding first-born daughters tend to mature earlier, allowing them to assist in caretaking for younger siblings.

The research team found a correlation between early signs of adrenal puberty in first-born daughters and their mothers having experienced high levels of prenatal stress.

Jennifer Hahn-Holbrook, co-authors of the study and an assistant professor of psychology at the University of California, said a daughter maturing early is beneficial for the mother. 

“It gives Mom a ‘helper at the nest’ sooner, aiding the women in keeping the latter offspring alive in difficult environments,” she said.

The study also monitored results of pregnant women during the first-trimester prenatal care visits.

For half of the mothers, it was their first pregnancy and they were non-smoking in addition to not using steroid medications, tobacco, alcohol or other recreational drugs.

Researchers measured the mother’s depression and anxiety levels throughout their pregnancy and certain features of adrenal puberty in the children after birth, finding that eldest daughters matured the fastest when their mothers had high levels of prenatal stress.

The same was not found for eldest sons or daughters who were not first-born.

“One reason that we didn’t find this effect in first-born children who are sons could be that male children help less often with direct childcare than female children do, so mothers have less of an adaptive incentive to speed their social pubertal development,” Hahn-Holbrook said.

Study Finds That Teenagers Really Do Stink
NEXT STORY

Study Finds That Teenagers Really Do Stink

Advertisement

Related Articles

Study Finds That Teenagers Really Do Stink

Study Finds That Teenagers Really Do Stink

Most parents will be familiar with the many smells of a teenager, pubescent sweat mixed in with the scent of Lynx Africa.
Experts Assure Us Cash Won’t Disappear For Decades

Experts Assure Us Cash Won’t Disappear For Decades

As the saying goes, “Cash is king!” And it seems that Aussies aren’t ready to let hard currency vacate the throne just yet.
Thousands Of Aussies Are Reporting A Widespread Instagram Outage

Thousands Of Aussies Are Reporting A Widespread Instagram Outage

Thousands of Australians are flocking to X to confirm that there is a widespread Instagram outage, after social media users were repeatedly logged out of the platform for a second consecutive day.
Bali Police To Stop Tourists In The Street To Check They’ve Paid The Tourism Tax

Bali Police To Stop Tourists In The Street To Check They’ve Paid The Tourism Tax

Police in Bali are cracking down on tourists and making sure they’ve paid the tourism tax.
Why Beyoncé’s New ‘Cowboy Carter’ Cover Art Features the Name ‘Beyincé’

Why Beyoncé’s New ‘Cowboy Carter’ Cover Art Features the Name ‘Beyincé’

Fans were left confused after Beyoncé unveiled the artwork for the limited edition of her upcoming Cowboy Carter album, featuring the superstar wearing a sash that reads, “act ii BEYINCÉ.”