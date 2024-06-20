New Study Claims If A Man’s Height Is Important To You, You Likely Consider Yourself Attractive

The researchers, from Texas A&M International University, employed the help of 247 straight women with an average age of 24 for their study, where they found that how a woman views herself can influence what she looks for in a partner.

While for some that may be a sense of humour, strong family values, or a fit physique, this particular research revealed that women who consider themselves attractive may think they deserve a tall man, because height is a 'desirable trait.'

Writing in the journal Evolutionary Psychological Science, researchers found that women with higher self-esteem set higher standards for their potential partners, particularly valuing height.

In the study, participants were shown a range of images depicting men of varying heights and 'shoulder-to-hip ratios'.

The results revealed that overall, the women rated men as more attractive, masculine, dominant and higher in fighting ability as the men's height and shoulder-to-hip ratio increased.

Shoulder-to-hip ratio was also considered an attractive trait throughout the study, as it means the man is bulky, with muscly arms and low fat around the stomach, while a taller man may be perceived by the woman as someone who can protect them against danger or produce healthy offspring.