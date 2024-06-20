The Project

New Study Claims If A Man’s Height Is Important To You, You Likely Consider Yourself Attractive

A new study is suggesting that women who consider a man's height an important trait when looking for a partner, likely rate themselves as good-looking.

The researchers, from Texas A&M International University, employed the help of 247 straight women with an average age of 24 for their study, where they found that how a woman views herself can influence what she looks for in a partner.

While for some that may be a sense of humour, strong family values, or a fit physique, this particular research revealed that women who consider themselves attractive may think they deserve a tall man, because height is a 'desirable trait.'

Writing in the journal Evolutionary Psychological Science, researchers found that women with higher self-esteem set higher standards for their potential partners, particularly valuing height.

In the study, participants were shown a range of images depicting men of varying heights and 'shoulder-to-hip ratios'.

The results revealed that overall, the women rated men as more attractive, masculine, dominant and higher in fighting ability as the men's height and shoulder-to-hip ratio increased.

Shoulder-to-hip ratio was also considered an attractive trait throughout the study, as it means the man is bulky, with muscly arms and low fat around the stomach, while a taller man may be perceived by the woman as someone who can protect them against danger or produce healthy offspring.

The co-founder of the doomed Titan sub that imploded now claims he'll be sending humans to Venus by 2050.
Louisiana has become the first U.S. state to require all public school classrooms to display the Ten Commandments under a new conservative agenda under a new governor.
A rare copy of JK Rowling’s beloved Harry Potter And The Philosopher’s Stone novel has sold at auction in Edinburgh for $86,000.
Fans have been quick to accuse Taylor Swift of “chart blocking” Charli xcx’s album release for ‘BRAT’ after Swift dropped a new U.K.-only edition of ‘The Tortured Poets Department’ to take out the top spot in the UK charts.
Foreign Minister Penny Wong has again called for Israel and Hamas to agree to a ceasefire.