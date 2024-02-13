Most Aussies Will Not Be Celebrating Valentine's Day This Year

Valentine's Day is a fantastic way to celebrate the love for your partner.

Whether it's a simple bouquet of flowers, a wonderful candlelight dinner, or going all out and dressing like a little angel and shooting arrows as you are suspended from a helicopter.

If you are in love and need a reason to show your partner how much they mean to you - do it on Valentine's Day.

Sadly, this year love is not in the air for a lot of Aussies. The cost-of-living crisis has taken the wind out of the sails for many people when it comes to buying flowers and chocolate.

According to the Aussie comparison site Finder, only twenty-three per cent of people plan to celebrate.

On average, they will spend about two hundred and one dollary-doos, which is slightly less than the 2023 average of two hundred and seven.

Finder's Money Expert Rebecca Pike said people are trying to save money in these tough times, making Valentine's spending a low priority for many.

"The rising cost of living has certainly cast a noticeable shadow on Valentine's celebrations this year, with fewer people planning on taking part," Pike said.

"The commercialization of the holiday can put immense pressure on our wallets, but love isn't measured in expensive gifts and lavish dinners."

The remaining seventy-seven per cent of people will not celebrate because thirty-six per cent are single, and forty-one per cent just don't celebrate it.

But if you do plan to celebrate, maybe think of some budget-friendly options, do extra housework, steal roses from your neighbour's garden, or give heart-shaped turnips instead of chocolate.