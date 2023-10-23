The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Monkey Steals Tourist’s Phone To Use As Bargaining Chip For Food

Monkey Steals Tourist’s Phone To Use As Bargaining Chip For Food

One of Bali’s notoriously mischievous monkeys has been caught stealing a tourist's phone at Uluwatu Temple, only to use it as a bargaining chip for food.

In a post to Instagram by Indonesian tour group Bali Top Holiday, the monkey is seen refusing the first offering of food, waiting until it is served two pieces of fruit before relinquishing its grip on the tourists phone. 

The tourist in question could only watch on as a woman, referred to as Mrs Warlok, stepped in to negotiate with the monkey, who fortunately dropped the phone forwards, rather than backwards off the edge of the wall. 

The video is captioned with the warning that anyone who visits the temple needs to be cautious with their belongings, with the recommendation to be “extra careful” with items such as “glasses, hats, bags, shoes and, of course, your cell phone.”

The video has delighted locals and tourists alike, garnering over 26,000 likes on Instagram and even more on X, where it reportedly has over 20 million views.

Oh my potatoes and gravy, KFC just launched their own nightclub
NEXT STORY

Oh my potatoes and gravy, KFC just launched their own nightclub

Advertisement

Related Articles

Oh my potatoes and gravy, KFC just launched their own nightclub

Oh my potatoes and gravy, KFC just launched their own nightclub

Get your moist towelettes ready because KFC just opened a nightclub in Sydney, and it looks finger-licking good!
94-Year-Old Grandfather Grows All The Flowers For Granddaughter’s Wedding

94-Year-Old Grandfather Grows All The Flowers For Granddaughter’s Wedding

A 94-year-old grandfather grew all the flowers used at his granddaughter's wedding, and I’m not crying, you are.
Researchers Have Found The Ten Oldest Jokes In Human History

Researchers Have Found The Ten Oldest Jokes In Human History

Comedians might not have the world's oldest profession but for centuries people have been telling jokes.
Woman Claims To Have Figured Out Why Sushi Soy Sauce Packets Are Shaped Like Fish

Woman Claims To Have Figured Out Why Sushi Soy Sauce Packets Are Shaped Like Fish

A wellness influencer has shared her theory on the real purpose of fish-shaped soy sauce packets.
Major US Airline To Board Window Seat Passengers First To Reduce Boarding Time

Major US Airline To Board Window Seat Passengers First To Reduce Boarding Time

United Airlines have revealed a new plan where window seat economy passengers will be boarded first to reduce the time the plane spends sitting on the tarmac.