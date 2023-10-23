Monkey Steals Tourist’s Phone To Use As Bargaining Chip For Food

In a post to Instagram by Indonesian tour group Bali Top Holiday, the monkey is seen refusing the first offering of food, waiting until it is served two pieces of fruit before relinquishing its grip on the tourists phone.

The tourist in question could only watch on as a woman, referred to as Mrs Warlok, stepped in to negotiate with the monkey, who fortunately dropped the phone forwards, rather than backwards off the edge of the wall.

The video is captioned with the warning that anyone who visits the temple needs to be cautious with their belongings, with the recommendation to be “extra careful” with items such as “glasses, hats, bags, shoes and, of course, your cell phone.”

The video has delighted locals and tourists alike, garnering over 26,000 likes on Instagram and even more on X, where it reportedly has over 20 million views.