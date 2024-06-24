The Project

MMA Fighter Loses Fight, Has Public Proposal Rejected Straight After

Czech MMA fighter Lukas Bukovaz proposed to his girlfriend after suffering a defeat in the ring, only to be rejected in front of 20,000 fans.

Bukovaz got down on one knee after losing a two-against-one fight, presenting his girlfriend with an engagement ring only for her to turn away and cover her face.

According to MMA Mania, the girlfriend refused his proposal in Czech. saying “Based on everything that’s happened, I think probably not.”

The woman went on to say that Bukovaz had cheated on her, a claim the fighter later denied to media and on Instagram. 

The video has gone viral on social media, where many are skeptical the exchange is nothing more than a publicity stunt. 

The cage fighter suffered the embarrassing rejection after he and fellow fighter Patrik Horvath   failed to claim victory in a two-against-one fight against Jan Michalek in a local Clash of the Stars.

