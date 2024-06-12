The Project

Melburnians hiring personal trainers for their high-energy dogs

Forget having a dog walker, Melbournians can now hire a fitness coach for their furry friend.

The new service sees the trainer bring a mobile treadmill to their place, where the pooch is put through its paces.

The treadmill is powered by the dog walking or running, slowing down if the dog chooses to do so, allowing the pups to go at their own pace.

The mobile service offered by Dog Fit, requires all puppy participants have their nails trimmed before taking to the treadmill, as well as an hour of fasting as a pre-workout prep.

One 20-30 minute session with a puppy personal trainer will set pet owners back $59.30.

Dog Fit predominantly services Melbourne’s Bayside suburbs.

