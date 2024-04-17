The Project

Meghan Markle’s New Lifestyle Brand Unveils Jam As Its First Product

The first product from Meghan Markle’s new lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard, appears to be jam.

A number of friends of the Duchess of Sussex have shared photos on social media of jars of strawberry jam with American Riviera Orchard branding.

Socialite Delfina Blaquier, shared a photo on her Instagram stories, saying “Strawberry jam makes me happy”.

“And I love your jam @americanrivieraorchard,” she said.

Another friend of Markle’s, fashion designer Tracy Robbins, also shared a photo of a jam jar.

“American Riviera Orchard, breakfast, lunch and dinner just got a little bit sweeter,” she said in one post.

“Thankyou for the delicious basket! I absolutely love the jam so not sure I’m sharing with anyone. Thankyou M!”

Markle’s lifestyle brand recently debuted on Instagram, although not much is known about what products it will be selling.

Image: Instagram/delfinablaquier/mrstracyrobbins 

