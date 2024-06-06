Marathon Runner Liam Adams Books Ticket To Paris Olympics

He's been officially selected for the Australian team after World Athletics reinstated his quota allocation.

Liam was in danger of missing out altogether because of the quota system, which earmarks 10 of the 80 spots to under-represented nations.

Before he jets off, Australia’s two-time best-finishing male marathon runner Liam told The Project that the opportunity to go to Paris means the world.

“It is basically the pinnacle of our sport, it comes around every four years and you put your heart and soul into it and thankfully all was resolved and I was reinstated, so super excited,” Liam said.

“I'm really looking forward to putting my best foot forward. I feel like I've been fairly good performer at the last couple of Olympics, but I'm a lot better runner now and I'm looking to try to have my best result ever at an Olympics.”