The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
Watch 10 LIVEArticles
More
Back

Marathon Runner Liam Adams Books Ticket To Paris Olympics

Marathon Runner Liam Adams Books Ticket To Paris Olympics

After weeks of uncertainty, Aussie marathon runner Liam Adams is headed to the Paris Olympics.

He's been officially selected for the Australian team after World Athletics reinstated his quota allocation.

Liam was in danger of missing out altogether because of the quota system, which earmarks 10 of the 80 spots to under-represented nations.

Before he jets off, Australia’s two-time best-finishing male marathon runner Liam told The Project that the opportunity to go to Paris means the world. 

“It is basically the pinnacle of our sport, it comes around every four years and you put your heart and soul into it and thankfully all was resolved and I was reinstated, so super excited,” Liam said.  

“I'm really looking forward to putting my best foot forward. I feel like I've been fairly good performer at the last couple of Olympics, but I'm a lot better runner now and I'm looking to try to have my best result ever at an Olympics.”

Tensions Soar After Israeli's March For Jerusalem Flag Day
NEXT STORY

Tensions Soar After Israeli's March For Jerusalem Flag Day

Advertisement

Related Articles

Tensions Soar After Israeli's March For Jerusalem Flag Day

Tensions Soar After Israeli's March For Jerusalem Flag Day

Thousands of Israelis have marched through Jerusalem's Muslim quarter for the annual 'Jerusalem Flag Day' which marks Israel's capture of East Jerusalem in 1967.
Australian Athletes At Paris Olympics Will Be Provided With Vegemite

Australian Athletes At Paris Olympics Will Be Provided With Vegemite

Australian athletes competing at the Paris Olympics can expect some home comforts to help maximise their performance, including their beloved Vegemite spread.
Traveller Tracks Down Missing Luggage At Airport Worker’s Home

Traveller Tracks Down Missing Luggage At Airport Worker’s Home

A Spirit Airlines passenger whose luggage went missing used her Apple Watch to track her suitcase to an airport worker’s home.
One Aussie Person Complained Over 20,000 Times About Aircraft Noise In One Year

One Aussie Person Complained Over 20,000 Times About Aircraft Noise In One Year

One Western Australian person was responsible for nearly half of the 51,589 complaints made about aircraft noise in 2023.
Americans Discover ‘Chic’ Aussie Fashion Trend Of Havaianas

Americans Discover ‘Chic’ Aussie Fashion Trend Of Havaianas

An American TikToker has left Aussies giggling after discovering the ultimate ‘chic’ summer essential; the humble Havaianas.