MAFS UK groom pranks bride with false teeth on wedding day

A groom on the new season of Married At First Sight UK for using false teeth to prank his bride during their first meeting at the altar.

The groom, Kieran, acknowledged that the prank could be poorly received but was adamant he wanted to know if his bride, Kristina, was "fun."

Kieran slipped the novelty teeth in right before Kristina made her way down the aisle, giving himself a protruding, gap-filled smile. 

When Kieran turns to face his bride for the very first time, he flashes her a bucktoothed smile to which she laughs nervously and says 'Oh my god!' 

Kristina's voiceover can be heard saying, 'These teeth. What the f**k?' as Kieran continues to smile opposite her at the altar and asks, 'You alright, you ok?'

The teaser clip from the upcoming season of the show clocked up millions of views on social media, where commenters were divided on the groom's joke. 

"Being able to take a joke is very different from putting up with immaturity. I think that's hilarious but definitely isn't appropriate under those circumstances," said one unimpressed viewer. 

Another dubbed the prank an "instant ick", while another said she would have "turned around and walked out". 

Others thought the prank was hilarious and dubbed the groom a "legend", with more than a few women saying he was their kind of man. 

 
A post shared by Married at First Sight UK (@e4mafsuk)

