Lorde Shares Supportive Texts From Taylor Swift Sent Following Album Release

The screenshots gave us a glimpse of their lovely friendship and how supportive Taylor Swift was during the time of the release.

Swift’s text read, “You will always be imagined in my mind in a rowboat with Annie Lennox floating down a river of cool cerebral ethereal dreams but don’t-f**k-with-me vibes all around you.”

“And I don’t think first-week record sales singularly define a legacy.”

Lorde replied, “I love you so much for this.”

The ‘Royals’ singer also captioned the screenshot, “Taylor was very kind and not wrong.”

In the following slides, the Kiwi pop star posted an Instagram story of herself when she lived at the Park Hyatt Hotel in New York City captioning it, “In this time I mostly lived at the Park Hyatt in New York. I was 18/19 and had truly no idea that it was an extremely expensive hotel, and thus spent most of my advance on hotel bills. Seen here at breakfast one day.”

Her album Melodrama was released in 2017 and sold over 100,000 copies in its first week.

It was nominated for Best Album at the 60th annual Grammy Awards.

Image: Getty & Instagram @lorde