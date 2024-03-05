The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
Watch 10 LIVEArticles
More
Back

Lindsay Lohan Confirms She & Jamie Lee Curtis Will Star In 'Freaky Friday' Sequel

Lindsay Lohan Confirms She & Jamie Lee Curtis Will Star In 'Freaky Friday' Sequel

Actress Lindsay Lohan says the highly anticipated Freaky Friday sequel is "in the process".

The 2003 film starred Lohan and Oscar-winner Jamie Lee Curtis as the body-switching mother-daughter duo.

It was confirmed a sequel was in development in 2023, and Lohan has offered an update on how the movie is shaping up.

She told US magazine People: "I'm just excited to work with Jamie again and see how much further we can take it.

"Because we talk almost every other day in general, so I think we're going to have a lot of fun with this."

Mean Girls star Lohan added she is "excited" to get back to work with Curtis and the new film is "in the process", but she could not say when filming would start or if there even is a completed script.

Last year, Curtis told the New York Times she phoned Disney to discuss a sequel after numerous people asked her if it was a possibility.

She said: "As I went around the world with Halloween Ends, people wanted to know if there was going to be another Freaky Friday.

"Something really touched a chord. When I came back, I called my friends at Disney and said, 'It feels like there's a movie to be made'."

Freaky Friday, about a mother and daughter who switch bodies thanks to a magical Chinese fortune cookie, is based on the 1972 novel by Mary Rodgers.

The 2003 film is the third adaptation of the story, with previous versions starring Jodie Foster and the late Barbara Harris, and Shelley Long and Gaby Hoffman.

The Curtis and Lohan version also starred NCIS actor Mark Harmon, One Tree Hill's Chad Michael Murray and the late Willie Garson from Sex And The City.

Taylor Swift Encourages Fans To Vote In Super Tuesday Votes Across The USA
NEXT STORY

Taylor Swift Encourages Fans To Vote In Super Tuesday Votes Across The USA

Advertisement

Related Articles

Taylor Swift Encourages Fans To Vote In Super Tuesday Votes Across The USA

Taylor Swift Encourages Fans To Vote In Super Tuesday Votes Across The USA

Pop megastar Taylor Swift has encouraged her millions of fans to vote in Super Tuesday primary contests across the US, but did not endorse any specific candidate.
Aussies To Be Hit With Private Health Insurance Price Hike

Aussies To Be Hit With Private Health Insurance Price Hike

Australians are about to be hit with an increase in private health insurance, with the federal government approving a 3.03 per cent rise in premiums.
Expert Says Buying A Workmate Coffee Could Be 'Micro-Cheating'

Expert Says Buying A Workmate Coffee Could Be 'Micro-Cheating'

Offering to buy your work-wife or work-hubby a coffee every day, or shouting them a cheeky drink after hours, may be more than just a nice gesture.
Aussies Divided Over Revealing Swimwear At Family-Friendly Theme Parks

Aussies Divided Over Revealing Swimwear At Family-Friendly Theme Parks

A complaint about swimwear at a Gold Coast theme park has reignited debate over what is acceptable to wear in public.
Principal In Japan Fired And Stripped Of Retirement Pay For Allegedly Overfilling Coffee

Principal In Japan Fired And Stripped Of Retirement Pay For Allegedly Overfilling Coffee

A junior high school principal in Japan has reportedly lost his job and retirement pay after he overfilled his coffee at a service station.