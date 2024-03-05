Lindsay Lohan Confirms She & Jamie Lee Curtis Will Star In 'Freaky Friday' Sequel

The 2003 film starred Lohan and Oscar-winner Jamie Lee Curtis as the body-switching mother-daughter duo.

It was confirmed a sequel was in development in 2023, and Lohan has offered an update on how the movie is shaping up.

She told US magazine People: "I'm just excited to work with Jamie again and see how much further we can take it.

"Because we talk almost every other day in general, so I think we're going to have a lot of fun with this."

Mean Girls star Lohan added she is "excited" to get back to work with Curtis and the new film is "in the process", but she could not say when filming would start or if there even is a completed script.

Last year, Curtis told the New York Times she phoned Disney to discuss a sequel after numerous people asked her if it was a possibility.

She said: "As I went around the world with Halloween Ends, people wanted to know if there was going to be another Freaky Friday.

"Something really touched a chord. When I came back, I called my friends at Disney and said, 'It feels like there's a movie to be made'."

Freaky Friday, about a mother and daughter who switch bodies thanks to a magical Chinese fortune cookie, is based on the 1972 novel by Mary Rodgers.

The 2003 film is the third adaptation of the story, with previous versions starring Jodie Foster and the late Barbara Harris, and Shelley Long and Gaby Hoffman.

The Curtis and Lohan version also starred NCIS actor Mark Harmon, One Tree Hill's Chad Michael Murray and the late Willie Garson from Sex And The City.