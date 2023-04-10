Khloe Kardashian Accused Of 'Using' Her Baby Son To Get Ratings For New Season Of The Kardashians

Khloe admitted in a recent interview on The Jennifer Hudson Show that she planned to reveal the name of her new son during the season three premiere of 'The Kardashians'.

"Yes, he's named, but I haven't announced it yet," she said, adding that she "wanted to meet him and feel him out a little bit" before deciding on a name.

Her son was born via surrogate and is her second child with ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

"He's been named," Khloe said.

"But I've been waiting for the premiere of our show."

But fans have accused Khloe of using the name as a tactic to ensure viewers tune into the show on Hulu.

"You have to hold out on revealing your baby's name until the show airs? That's kind of psychotic, lol," one person said.

"Why is she using her baby son to give the show publicity ?!" another added.