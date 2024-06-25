The Project

It’s Official: Aussies Like To Dine Out Early

Dining data shows that Aussie’s prefer earlier reservations, with 6pm the most coveted booking time when it comes to dining out.

One of the most annoying parts of working in hospitality is when there’s that one table that just won’t leave. 

They’ve finished their mains, had dessert and coffee – but then decided to have another round of wines and a long chat past 11PM. 

The staff pack up chairs or start vacuuming around them, in an effort to signal to the table ‘it’s time to head home’ - but they just don’t take the hint.

Well, Aussie waitstaff can breathe a sigh of relief, because there’s a new trend for early bookings at Australian eateries. 

According to Good Food, 6pm is the most popular time for restaurant bookings.

A spokesperson from restaurant technology company SevenRooms told Good Food that “Based on the millions of reservations booked at SevenRooms ... over the last six months, 6pm is the most popular time for dining out.”

So, what has prompted this early meal habit? Well, it could be Covids fault. 

Owner-chef of Pazar Food Collective explained to Good Food “During COVID everyone was eating early and going to bed early, and that’s become a habit.. We have a generation of diners who [became adults] during COVID, are they staying at home having UberEats parties?”

So, if you want a whole restaurant to yourself, make a booking for 9pm. Just don’t hang around for ages way past closing and annoy the wait staff.

