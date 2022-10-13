The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

If You Are Using The Thumbs Up Emoji On Text, Then Apparently, You Are Being Passive Aggressive

If You Are Using The Thumbs Up Emoji On Text, Then Apparently, You Are Being Passive Aggressive

According to Gen Z, the thumbs-up emoji is seen as rude, hostile and even passive-aggressive.

In news that is sure to have commentators leaving “WHAT?! How is this news?” comments, it seems that the thumbs-up emoji is being cancelled. 

 

This all started on Reddit when one poster opined that they were “not adult enough to be comfortable with the thumbs-up emoji reaction” with others agreeing. 

 

The anonymous poster, who stated their age as 24, wrote, “It’s super rude if someone just sends you a thumbs up. So I also had a weird time adjusting because my workplace is the same.”

 

Another user likened it to the equivalent of walking “into your boss’ room, say something, and then see him turn to you, look you in the eye, and give a thumbs-up.” 

 

Which is a crazy scenario, as if bosses look you in the eye! 

 

Here at The Project, when I walk into Peter Helliar’s office, he doesn’t look me in the eye, he simply yells “MORE VIRAL VEDNESDAY CLIPS NOW”, and I hurry back to my desk and on every device I have, I doom scroll Tik Tok until I see a dog steal an old ladies false teeth as the old lady chases it and somehow falls in a pool.

 

But if you are worried about upsetting the youth in your texts, you can always do what our parents told us as kids, which is “use your words”. This, according to Business consultant Sue Ellson is the much safer, more professional, and less confusing option.

 

“Predictive systems can type a word like ‘Thanks’ in two clicks after a while,” said Ellson. “It feels like people are ‘too lazy’ to type a written response, and it doesn’t provide clarity as to the next steps.”

 

And if you are the boss of Gen Z’s and they are complaining that your use of the thumbs up is rude or hostile, you can always just reply with this simple clip from Mad Men to show them what being rude and hostile is actually like

 

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=swPcFyhDMpk 

U.K. Pubs Offer 'Work From Pub' To Help Those 'Working From Home'
NEXT STORY

U.K. Pubs Offer 'Work From Pub' To Help Those 'Working From Home'

Advertisement

Related Articles

U.K. Pubs Offer 'Work From Pub' To Help Those 'Working From Home'

U.K. Pubs Offer 'Work From Pub' To Help Those 'Working From Home'

Many British pubs are now offering 'work from pub' (WFP) deals as a means of luring remote workers in.
Sesame Street Have Revealed Cookie Monster’s ‘Real Name’, Leaving The Internet In Disbelief

Sesame Street Have Revealed Cookie Monster’s ‘Real Name’, Leaving The Internet In Disbelief

In shocking news, Sesame Street lovers are finding out that Cookie Monster’s real name is not 'Cookie Monster'.
Vegan Woman Fined For Not Dealing With Mouse Infestation, Instead Keeping Them As Pets

Vegan Woman Fined For Not Dealing With Mouse Infestation, Instead Keeping Them As Pets

An elderly vegan woman in the U.K. has been fined after refusing to deal with a mouse infestation, claiming it went against her "ethical" beliefs.
Calls For Child Smacking To Be Illegal As Study Finds It Leads To Anxiety And Depression Later In Life

Calls For Child Smacking To Be Illegal As Study Finds It Leads To Anxiety And Depression Later In Life

Recent findings by the Australian Child Maltreatment study have revealed that 61 per cent of children who were disciplined by smacking were twice as likely to develop anxiety or depression later in life.
Summer May Be Saved As Bureau Of Meteorology Predicts An End To La Niña

Summer May Be Saved As Bureau Of Meteorology Predicts An End To La Niña

Summer may be saved on the East Coast of Australia, according to the Bureau of Meteorology (BOM).