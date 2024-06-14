The Project

How Bosses Are Luring Gen Z Workers Back Into The Office

Office spaces are an ever-evolving beast, none more so than in the last four years since we learnt how to set up home offices, find the best angles for our Zoom meetings and truly understand how comfortable sweatpants are.

With a large percentage of workers back in the office full-time, many businesses are doing their best to make the office a more enticing place for their staff.

For years we have had casual Fridays, free staff lunches, and after-work drinks, but these newer, trendier workplaces are adding slides for adults (Google, YouTube and Sydney’s Havas have these in place), kombucha on tap, and even here at the Channel Ten sales offices in Melbourne, they conduct weekly table tennis tournaments (which, as someone who shares a wall with sales can attest, they get very intense).

All these things have more of a point than just your boss earning points with you.

Gen Z will be making up 27% of the global workforce by 2025 and bosses need to know what is important to them.

A recent survey of 3000 workers found that “Bad vibes” were the thing that they most wanted to avoid in the office, more so than Kevin from HR heating up fish in the office microwave, and Sarah in accounts still asking you how your weekend was on Wednesday.

But it goes deeper than just letting a worker slide down into their desk to start the drudgery of a nine-to-five.

By building a positive inclusive workplace, it helps foster a community, and with today’s world seeming to be more and more isolating, it's comforting to know there is a place you can go and be productive around like-minded people.

