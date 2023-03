A source told The Sun newspaper in the UK “Daniel is so excited to be a dad. His relationship with Erin is really special and everyone thinks they will be amazing parents.’’

“They have kept it pretty quiet up until now but she can’t hide her bump anymore.”

The couple have been together for a decade after they reportedly met on the set of film Kill Your Darlings in 2013.

Radcliffe played poet Allen Ginsberg in the film, with Darke featuring as Gwendolyn, a romantic interest.