Harry Potter Fans In Stitches Over 'Greatest-Ever' Translation

Harry Potter fans were left in stitches after discovering the "greatest-ever" translation of Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone.

Taking her to TikTok to share her findings, Trinix D Morrison shared a copy of the first book in the iconic series, translated into a Scottish Dialect by Matthew Fitt.

"I may have found the greatest book ever written the other day. Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone?" he says in the video, which has garnered over 462,000 likes.

"No, no. The Scots edition [was] translated into Scots by Matthew Fitt. I knew this was magical when I read chapter one."

The video then shows Trinix opening the book to the first chapter, originally titled, "The Boy Who Lived", translated to "The Laddie Wha Lived."

TikTokers rushed to the comments to share their thoughts on this magical find.

"This is something I never knew I needed," one person wrote, while another added: "I like your funny words, magic man."

"THA LADDIEA WHA LIVED is so funny I can't," while a fourth commented: "Why have I never heard of this?"

@trinixdmorrison Apologies for absolutely butchering the accent and pronunciation 😂#harrypotter #scotland #books ♬ Amazing Grace (Bagpipes) - Brian Boru Irish Pipe Band
