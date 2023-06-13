The Project

Gordon Ramsay Sets New World Record For Largest Beef Wellington

Chef Gordon Ramsay has set a new Guinness World Record for the world’s largest beef wellington.

The notoriously shouty chef teamed up with fellow chef Nick DiGiovanni to create a beef wellington that weighed 25.76 kilograms.

“First of all we’ve got to get that sear - no colour, no flavour,” Ramsay said to DiGiovanni about their creation.

“Then that duxelles, then the prosciutto, then the crêpes, and then of course that delicious flaky pastry.”

The duo and their team worked to cook the huge wellington, which was judged by adjudicator Andrew Glass from Guinness World Records.

They had to beat the minimum requirement of 20 kilograms and did so easily.

This is the eighth world record for DiGiovanni since 2021.

And for those who’d like to try what a world record tastes like, you can order one for a whole table at one of Ramsay’s restaurants.

Image: Guinness World Records

