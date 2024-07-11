German Tourist Shocked To Discover Aussies Use A Top Sheet On Beds

Taking to TikTok, Sarina pointed to the top sheet asking, "Can someone please tell me what this is?"

"Am I the only one who doesn't understand?" she queried, wanting to know if you had to sleep underneath the top sheet, or under it.

Thousands of Aussies rushed to the comments to explain what the sheet was for.

"Top sheets are to make it so you don't have to wash all your bedding every few days, not using a top sheet is like wearing pants but no underwear," one person wrote.

The average person sheds roughly 1.2 grams of skin each day, so a top sheet can act as a barrier to protect the doona from the buildup of dead skin cells, bacteria and oils.

"It's a top sheet, AKA the most uncomfortable thing ever," another wrote, while another added, "It's an old people thing."

There were some Aussies who didn't even realise that top sheets were not used around the globe.

"Did I just find out top sheets are cultural?" one person asked, while another added that the lack of top sheets was their "biggest pet peeve travelling the UK and Europe over summer."