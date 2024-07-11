The Project

George Clooney Calls For Joe Biden To Step Down

More voices are calling for the US President to take himself out of the 2024 race, and joining them is Hollywood superstar and long-time Democrat George Clooney, who made a heartfelt public plea for Joe Biden to step down.

As a lifelong Democrat supporter and one of the party’s biggest donors, Clooney’s comments about Joe Biden are a big deal.

The Hollywood heavyweight spoke of his own personal experience with Biden when he hosted one of the party’s biggest-ever fundraisers last month.

“He wasn't even the Joe Biden of 2020. He was the same man we all witnessed at the debate."

And George Clooney isn’t the only big-name supporter bailing on Biden.. The party’s highest-profile Democrat, former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi today short of endorsing the President.

The President is feeling the heat as he hosts world leaders for the NATO summit this week.

But despite that awkward silence, Joe has no plans to go.

An unusually quiet Donald Trump is sitting back and letting it all unfold.

So as the pressure builds, could Clooney’s surprise takedown be the killer blow for the Biden show?

